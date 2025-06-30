Can-Fite BioPharma’s Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ) has shared an update.

On June 30, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where all six proposals presented were approved by the required majority. These proposals, detailed in a prior notice and proxy statement, reflect the company’s strategic decisions and governance practices, potentially impacting its operational and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (CANF) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Can-Fite BioPharma stock, see the CANF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CANF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CANF is a Neutral.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a bearish technical outlook. The company’s negative profitability, declining revenues, and reliance on external financing are major concerns. Technical indicators suggest caution, while valuation metrics indicate ongoing losses, affecting investor confidence.

More about Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases, cancer, and liver diseases. The company is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 212,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.3M

