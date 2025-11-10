Camurus Reports Positive Phase 1b Results for Monthly Semaglutide Depot

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Camurus AB ( (SE:CAMX) ).
Camurus announced promising results from a Phase 1b study of CAM2056, a monthly semaglutide formulation, showing significant weight and A1c reductions compared to weekly semaglutide. The study indicates CAM2056’s potential for convenient monthly dosing with rapid initiation, positioning Camurus as a competitive player in the obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment market.
The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CAMX) stock is a Hold with a SEK618.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Camurus AB stock, see the SE:CAMX Stock Forecast page.
More about Camurus AB
Camurus is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for severe and chronic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary FluidCrystal® technology, the company has a robust R&D pipeline targeting dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases, with operations in Europe, the US, and Australia, and headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
YTD Price Performance: -3.63%
Average Trading Volume: 84,219
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: SEK32.62B
