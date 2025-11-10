Camtek Reports Record Q3 2025 Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Camtek ( (CAMT) ) has issued an announcement.

Camtek Ltd. announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $126 million, a 12% increase year-over-year. The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 50% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5%, alongside a GAAP operating income of $31.8 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $37.6 million. Despite a one-time capital loss of $89 million due to the repurchase of convertible notes, Camtek achieved a non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million. The company raised $500 million through a new offering of convertible notes, contributing to a cash generation of over $34 million from operating activities. Looking forward, Camtek expects continued growth driven by increasing demand for high-performance computing in AI applications, with projected Q4 revenues around $127 million and annual revenues of $495 million for 2025, marking a 15% growth over 2024.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAMT) stock is a Buy with a $137.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Camtek stock, see the CAMT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAMT is a Outperform.

Camtek’s overall stock score reflects its robust financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight strong revenue growth and market position. However, the high valuation and potential short-term technical pullbacks temper the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CAMT stock, click here.

More about Camtek

Camtek Ltd. is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company’s systems are used to inspect integrated circuits (IC) and measure IC features on wafers throughout the semiconductor production process. Camtek serves various demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, and CMOS Image Sensors, among others. With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany and offices worldwide, Camtek provides state-of-the-art solutions tailored to customer requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 479,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.69B

See more insights into CAMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue