Camplify Holdings Announces AGM Results, Reinforcing Strategic Direction

Camplify Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CHL) ) has issued an announcement.

Camplify Holdings Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on several resolutions. The key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of Mr. John Myler, while a conditional spill resolution was withdrawn. These results reflect shareholder support for the current management and strategic direction of the company, potentially reinforcing its position in the competitive RV rental marketplace.

More about Camplify Holdings Ltd.

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) is a company specializing in enhancing outdoor experiences through innovative and scalable technology solutions. It operates a leading peer-to-peer digital marketplace platform that connects recreational vehicle (RV) owners with hirers. The CHL Group, which includes Camplify, MyWay, PaulCamper, and Rent a Tent, has operations in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, providing a seamless and transparent experience for consumers seeking to travel and connect with local RV owners.

