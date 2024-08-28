Camplify Holdings Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.

Camplify Holdings Limited, with ABN 83 647 333 962, has disclosed its adherence to corporate governance practices recommended by the ASX Corporate Governance Council for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The company’s corporate governance statement, which is current as of August 28, 2024, and approved by the board, is available on their website. Camplify has confirmed compliance with key governance recommendations, including board and management roles, director checks, and agreements with directors and senior executives.

