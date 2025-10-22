Cameo Resources Acquires Full Interest in Tanzanian Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cameo Resources Inc ( (TSE:MEO) ) is now available.

Cameo Resources Inc. has acquired a 100% interest in the Kempton Gold Project located in the Geita region of Tanzania through a Securities Exchange Agreement with 1315418 B.C. Ltd. This acquisition involves issuing 7 million common shares to PrivCo shareholders, with the securities subject to a trading restriction of four months and a day. This strategic move is expected to enhance Cameo’s portfolio and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Cameo Resources Inc

Cameo Resources Inc. is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing valuable mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 96,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

