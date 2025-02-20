Camellia plc Reduces Share Count Through Buyback

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Camellia plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 395 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of £46.60 per share, through Panmure Liberum Limited. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of voting rights to 2,751,079, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

YTD Price Performance: -1.05%

Average Trading Volume: 788

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £129.9M

