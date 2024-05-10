Cameco Elects New Directors, Strengthens Board

Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.

Cameco, a leading provider of uranium fuel for clean-air nuclear power, has announced the election of eight directors at its annual shareholder meeting. The company bid farewell to two long-serving board members and released the voting results for the new directors, signifying a reshaping of its corporate governance. Cameco operates with a strong market position, leveraging the world’s largest high-grade uranium reserves and strategic nuclear fuel investments.

