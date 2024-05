Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.

Cameco, a leading global uranium fuel provider, has announced the election of eight directors at its annual shareholder meeting on May 9, 2024. The meeting also witnessed the retirement of two long-serving board members. The company, known for its high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, plays a crucial role in supplying carbon-free nuclear power solutions worldwide.

