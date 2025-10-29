Camden National Reports Record Q3 2025 Earnings

Camden National ( (CAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Camden National presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Camden National Corporation, a leading publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England, specializes in providing comprehensive banking and financial services through its extensive network of branches and digital platforms.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Camden National Corporation announced a record net income of $21.2 million, marking a significant 51% increase from the previous quarter. The company also reported a diluted earnings per share of $1.25, highlighting its strongest quarterly performance since 2021.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a 10 basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.16% and a 19% rise in pre-tax, pre-provision income to $29.5 million. The company’s efficiency ratio improved significantly, with GAAP and non-GAAP figures dropping to 54.94% and 52.47%, respectively. Camden National also saw a 4% growth in loans and a 4% increase in book value per share.

Camden National’s asset quality remains robust, with non-performing assets at 0.12% of total assets and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 93%. The company’s capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, bolstered by the successful acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. earlier in the year.

Looking ahead, Camden National’s management remains optimistic about accelerating growth and delivering sustained value to shareholders, leveraging the strength of its core franchise and recent strategic acquisitions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue