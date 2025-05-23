Camden National Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Camden National ( (CAC) ) has issued an update.

On May 20, 2025, Camden National held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Hanley Center in Rockport, Maine, and virtually, where 83% of eligible votes were represented. During the meeting, shareholders elected twelve directors to the Board for a one-year term, approved an amendment to the 2022 Equity and Incentive Plan, endorsed executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent auditor for 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAC) stock is a Buy with a $53.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAC is a Outperform.

Camden National’s strong earnings call performance and solid valuation are significant positive factors. However, financial pressures from increased leverage and cash flow management issues, coupled with mixed technical indicators, present challenges. The recent board expansion is a strategic positive, supporting innovation and growth.

More about Camden National

Average Trading Volume: 88,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $669.3M

