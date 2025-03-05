Cambridge Technology Faces Interest Payment Delay on Loan

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited ( (IN:CTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited has announced a delay in the interest payment on a foreign currency term loan, with the default amounting to INR 0.21 crore. The delay, which occurred on February 1, 2025, involves interest payments to HDFC Bank Ltd, although the principal amount remains unaffected. The company has a total principal obligation of INR 32.02 crore, with an overall indebtedness of INR 42.81 crore. This delay may impact the company’s financial operations and stakeholder confidence, as it highlights challenges in managing its financial obligations.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing IT services and solutions. The company is known for its expertise in cloud computing, big data, and analytics, catering to a diverse range of market segments.

