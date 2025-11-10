Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Reports Revenue Decline but Improves Gross Margin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Omega Diagnostics ( (GB:CNSL) ) has shared an update.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences reported a decrease in revenue for the first half of 2025, with sales dropping to £3.9 million from £4.1 million in the same period last year. Despite this, the company achieved an improved gross margin of 67.7% due to production efficiencies and a favorable product mix. The company has restructured its sales and marketing teams to focus on long-term growth, particularly in regions where sales have lagged, such as mainland Europe. While the company expects full-year sales to be lower than the previous year, it remains confident in its strategic objectives, supported by a strong cash position and ongoing investments in new initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNSL) stock is a Hold with a £3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Omega Diagnostics stock, see the GB:CNSL Stock Forecast page.

Omega Diagnostics’ overall stock score reflects a challenging financial and technical outlook. The most significant factor is the mixed financial performance, with profitability overshadowed by declining revenue and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. The stock’s valuation suggests it may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for value investors.

More about Omega Diagnostics

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (AIM: CNSL) is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on industry-leading health and nutrition products. The company emphasizes a personalized and functional approach to health and nutrition, with a market focus on Food IgG testing and related diagnostics.

Average Trading Volume: 242,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.31M

See more data about CNSL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

