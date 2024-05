Cambria Africa (GB:CMB) has released an update.

Cambria Africa PLC has announced that it is unable to publish its audited results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, as well as interim results for the half-year ending February 28, 2024. Consequently, the company’s shares will remain suspended until the necessary financial information is released to its shareholders and the public.

