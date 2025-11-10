Cambi ASA Announces Ex-Dividend Trading Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cambi ASA ( (DE:3W7) ) just unveiled an update.

The shares in Cambi ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 0.45 starting from 10 November 2025, with payment expected around 20 November 2025. This announcement is part of Cambi ASA’s obligations as a listed company under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, potentially impacting shareholder expectations and market activity.

More about Cambi ASA

YTD Price Performance: 8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 50,412

Current Market Cap: NOK2.48B

For a thorough assessment of 3W7 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue