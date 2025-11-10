Cambi ASA Announces Ex-Dividend Trading Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Cambi ASA ( (DE:3W7) ) just unveiled an update.
The shares in Cambi ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 0.45 starting from 10 November 2025, with payment expected around 20 November 2025. This announcement is part of Cambi ASA’s obligations as a listed company under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, potentially impacting shareholder expectations and market activity.
More about Cambi ASA
YTD Price Performance: 8.70%
Average Trading Volume: 50,412
Current Market Cap: NOK2.48B
