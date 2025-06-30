Camber Energy Completes Series C Stock Conversion

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Camber Energy ( (CEIN) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 24, 2025, Camber Energy, Inc. announced that Antilles Family Office, LLC has fully converted its Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock into Common Stock, marking a significant milestone for the company. This event signifies the first time in approximately nine years that Camber Energy has no outstanding Series C Preferred Shares, potentially streamlining its capitalization and simplifying its financial obligations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CEIN is a Underperform.

Camber Energy’s stock score is low due to financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis shows weak momentum, and valuation metrics are poor. The stock price’s drastic decline post-earnings release further underscores market concerns.

Average Trading Volume: 760,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.97M

