Calliditas Therapeutics Completes Key Study on Setanaxib for Alport Syndrome

Calliditas Therapeutics AB recently completed a clinical study titled A Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Efficacy of the NOX1/4 Inhibitor Setanaxib in Patients With Alport Syndrome. The study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of setanaxib, a NOX1/4 inhibitor, in patients with Alport Syndrome, focusing on its ability to preserve kidney function when added to standard care.

Setanaxib, the drug being tested, is an experimental treatment designed to inhibit the NOX1/4 enzyme, potentially offering additional therapeutic benefits for Alport Syndrome patients. It is administered alongside standard care to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing protein levels in urine and improving kidney function.

The study was interventional, featuring a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking to ensure unbiased results. Its primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to determine the drug’s safety and efficacy in a controlled setting.

The study began on November 27, 2023, and was completed by August 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they outline the timeline for data collection and analysis, impacting the timing of potential market entry for setanaxib.

This update could positively influence Calliditas Therapeutics’ stock performance by demonstrating progress in their clinical pipeline. Successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the renal disease treatment market.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

