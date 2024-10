Calix Ltd. (AU:CXL) has released an update.

Calix Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders can participate both online and in person. Key agenda items include the election of directors, approval of performance rights, and the issuance of shares to directors in lieu of fees. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting to streamline the process.

