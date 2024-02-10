California Resources Issues 21M+ Shares Privately

California Resources (CRCQQ) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

In a strategic merger, a parent company is set to issue over 21 million shares of common stock, plus additional shares accounting for dividends or distributions announced from the beginning of 2024 until the closing date. This private share issuance relies on an exemption from public offering registration requirements, streamlining the transaction under specific securities regulations. This move could have significant implications for investors and the financial landscape of the companies involved.

For further insights into CRCQQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.