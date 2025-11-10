Calidi Biotherapeutics Unveils New Data on CLD-401

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( (CLDI) ) has provided an update.

On November 7, 2025, Calidi Biotherapeutics presented new data on its first therapeutic candidate, CLD-401, from the RedTail platform at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer Annual Meeting. This presentation, which included a webinar and a poster, highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to advance cancer treatment and potentially strengthen its position in the biotechnology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLDI) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Calidi Biotherapeutics stock, see the CLDI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLDI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLDI is a Underperform.

Calidi Biotherapeutics’ overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges, typical of a developing biotech company. While corporate events bring positive leadership changes and strategic advancements, the company’s lack of revenue, high leverage, and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on its score.

More about Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapeutic candidates. The company is known for its RedTail platform, which is designed to create novel treatments for cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 283,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.01M

