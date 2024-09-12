Calidi Biotherapeutics Presents Antitumor Virotherapy Advances

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( (CLDI) ) has shared an announcement.

Calidi Biotherapeutics and its subsidiary Redtail Biopharma showcased their scientific findings on antitumor virotherapies in a webinar with RedChip Companies, an investor relations firm. The presentation, significant for investors monitoring cutting-edge treatments in the biotech sector, can be accessed via the Company’s website. This information, as per regulatory standards, is furnished for transparency but not deemed legally filed or integrated into the Company’s formal filings.

