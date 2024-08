Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining Corp. has received federal environmental approval for the Berry Pit at the Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. This key authorization, coupled with recent provincial approvals, paves the way for the mine’s development as per the 2022 Feasibility Study, with first gold production anticipated by the second quarter of 2025.

