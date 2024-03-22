CaliberCos Postpones Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

CaliberCos, Inc. Class A (CWD) has issued an announcement.

CaliberCos Inc. has postponed the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023, which were originally scheduled for presentation on March 20, 2024. This delay affects the data up to December 31, 2023, and the company emphasizes that the information should not be considered officially filed for regulatory purposes or included in other filings unless specifically referenced.

