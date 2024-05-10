Calian Group Expands with Mabway Acquisition

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) has released an update.

Calian Group Ltd. has acquired UK-based military training and simulation provider Mabway for up to CAD$41 million, enhancing their global military training solutions and expanding their presence in the UK and Europe. The strategic move aligns with Calian’s vision to become a premier global training partner and allows them to offer a wider range of solutions to defence customers. The acquisition is effective immediately and is expected to support Calian’s growth objectives and customer diversification.

