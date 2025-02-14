Caledonia Mining Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An update from Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) is now available.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately. Stefan Buys brings extensive leadership experience in the global mining sector, while Lesley Goldwasser offers expertise in global capital markets and structured finance. These appointments come as Johan Holtzhausen retires from the board, with Tariro Gadzikwa set to succeed him as chair of the Audit Committee. The new appointments are expected to support Caledonia’s strategic growth and operational leadership in the mining industry.

More about Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a company engaged in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production. It is listed on the NYSE American, AIM, and VFEX markets.

YTD Price Performance: 9.36%

Average Trading Volume: 65,169

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $199.8M

For an in-depth examination of CMCL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.