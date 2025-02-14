Caledonia Mining Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) has issued an announcement.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the appointment of Stefan Buys and Lesley Goldwasser as independent non-executive directors to its board, effective immediately. This move comes as Johan Holtzhausen retires from his role as a board member and Chair of the Audit Committee, with Tariro Gadzikwa set to assume the chair position. These appointments bring significant expertise to Caledonia, with Buys bringing deep experience in mining operations and Goldwasser offering extensive knowledge in global capital markets and structured finance. The new directors are expected to strengthen Caledonia’s strategic leadership and help advance its growth strategy, benefiting both the company and its stakeholders.

More about Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of minerals such as gold, copper, iron ore, uranium, ferrochrome, and platinum. The company is actively involved in large-scale mining operations across regions including Southern and Western Africa, Canada, Australia, and South America.

YTD Price Performance: 9.36%

Average Trading Volume: 65,169

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $199.8M

Learn more about CMCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.