Caledonia Mining Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financials Amid Growth Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) just unveiled an update.
Caledonia Mining Corporation reported strong financial results for Q3 2025, with a 52% increase in revenue to $71.4 million, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales. Despite a tragic employee fatality, the company is undertaking a comprehensive review of safety procedures. The company’s profit after tax rose by 467% to $18.7 million, and free cash flow improved significantly. Caledonia announced a quarterly dividend and continues to focus on strategic investments to sustain long-term growth.
More about Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a company engaged in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company operates the Blanket Mine, which is a significant source of its gold output, and is involved in various projects aimed at modernizing operations and improving mining efficiency.
Learn more about CMCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.