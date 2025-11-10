Caledonia Mining Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financials Amid Growth Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) just unveiled an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation reported strong financial results for Q3 2025, with a 52% increase in revenue to $71.4 million, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales. Despite a tragic employee fatality, the company is undertaking a comprehensive review of safety procedures. The company’s profit after tax rose by 467% to $18.7 million, and free cash flow improved significantly. Caledonia announced a quarterly dividend and continues to focus on strategic investments to sustain long-term growth.

More about Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a company engaged in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company operates the Blanket Mine, which is a significant source of its gold output, and is involved in various projects aimed at modernizing operations and improving mining efficiency.

