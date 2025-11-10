Caledonia Mining Approves Quarterly Dividend Amidst Stable Financial Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced the approval of a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, as part of its strategy to maximize shareholder value. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its dividend policy, which has been in place since 2014, and indicates a stable financial outlook for stakeholders.

More about Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is listed on the NYSE American, AIM, and VFEX exchanges, highlighting its international market presence.

