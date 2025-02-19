Caledonia Mining Announces New CFO Amid Strategic Expansion

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) is now available.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced the appointment of Ross Jerrard as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24, 2025. Jerrard brings extensive experience in financial leadership, having previously served as CFO at Centamin plc, which was acquired by AngloGold Ashanti Plc. This leadership change is in line with Caledonia’s strategy to enhance its growth as a Zimbabwe-focused gold producer.

More about Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a mining company with a focus on gold production, particularly in Zimbabwe. The company aims to position itself as a mid-tier gold producer and has been growing its operations to achieve this strategic goal.

YTD Price Performance: 8.20%

Average Trading Volume: 61,417

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $197.7M

