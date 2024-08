Caledonia Investments PLC (GB:CLDN) has released an update.

Caledonia Investments PLC has made a strategic move by purchasing 2,619 of its own shares on 2 August 2024, at a price of 3605 pence each, with the intent to cancel them. This buyback reflects the company’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure and will result in a revised total of 54,152,229 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

