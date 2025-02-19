Caledonia Investments Announces Share Buyback

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Caledonia Investments PLC ( (GB:CLDN) ) has provided an announcement.

Caledonia Investments PLC has announced a share buyback, purchasing 555 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 3885.00 pence each. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, will result in the cancellation of these shares, affecting the company’s overall share capital and potentially impacting shareholder value.

More about Caledonia Investments PLC

YTD Price Performance: 12.76%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more insights into CLDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.