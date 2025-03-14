CALB Group Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3931) ) has provided an announcement.

CALB Group Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for the payment of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

More about CALB Co., Ltd. Class H

CALB Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the industry of manufacturing and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3931.

YTD Price Performance: 43.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,044,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$34.35B

See more insights into 3931 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com