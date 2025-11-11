Cake Box Holdings to Announce Half-Year Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cake Box Holdings plc announced it will release its half-year results for the period ending 28 September 2025 on 26 November 2025. The company will host presentations for analysts and investors, providing insights into its financial performance, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CBOX) stock is a Buy with a £245.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cake Box Holdings stock, see the GB:CBOX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CBOX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CBOX is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Cake Box Holdings is driven primarily by strong technical analysis indicators, despite overbought signals suggesting caution. Financial performance is solid but shows areas needing improvement, particularly in operational efficiency and cash flow management. Valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation, balanced by a strong dividend yield.

Cake Box Holdings plc is the UK’s largest retailer specializing in fresh cream celebration cakes, catering primarily to the celebration cake market.

Average Trading Volume: 45,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £91.52M

