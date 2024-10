CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has actively pursued its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 7,653,567 shares for €40,275,369 between September 27 and October 3, 2024. This brings the total shares bought back to date to 42,747,572, representing €224,202,946 and 44.84% of the program’s maximum monetary amount.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.