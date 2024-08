Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has announced a change in major shareholdings, with FIL Limited reporting a decrease in their combined direct and indirect voting rights to 11.85%, crossing the 12% threshold on August 13th, 2024. This shift in shareholding structure is significant for investors following the company’s stock performance.

