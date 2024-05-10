Cairn Homes Plc: Surging Demand Boosts Outlook

Cairn Homes Plc (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc reports robust demand for their energy-efficient homes, with a forward order book exceeding €1 billion and a commitment to delivering nearly 1,300 social and affordable homes. The company also secured planning for approximately 1,500 new homes and increased its sustainability-linked facility by €50 million to support growth. Reiterating its FY24 guidance, Cairn Homes anticipates distributing surplus cash to shareholders, backed by strong cash generation and a projected 30% increase in housing output this year.

