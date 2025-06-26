Cairn Homes Plc Sees Shift in Major Shareholdings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Cairn Homes ( (GB:CRN) ) just unveiled an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. crossing a 6% threshold in voting rights as of June 24, 2025. This acquisition signifies a notable shift in shareholder structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

More about Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes Plc operates in the residential property development industry, focusing on building high-quality homes in Ireland. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable development and delivering housing solutions to meet market demands.

See more data about CRN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue