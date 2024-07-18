Cairn Homes Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively participated in the stock market by purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, as part of its share buyback program announced earlier this month. These shares are set to be cancelled, which will subsequently reduce the total number of shares in issue. The move is a reflection of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and indicates confidence in its own financial health.

