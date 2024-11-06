Cairn Homes Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes plc has repurchased 102,710 of its ordinary shares on the Euronext Dublin and London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares, bought at varying prices, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 627 million. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

