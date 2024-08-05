Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, repurchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will be subsequently cancelled. These transactions were part of a plan announced earlier on 3rd July 2024 and post-settlement, the company will have 639,612,999 ordinary shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This move reflects Cairn Homes Plc’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

