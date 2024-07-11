Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Program

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing a total of 203,433 of its own shares across Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. The transactions are part of a previously announced program initiated on July 3, 2024, and following the repurchase, the shares will be cancelled, reducing the number of ordinary shares in issue to 641,191,275. These buybacks reflect the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and are executed through its broker, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC.

For further insights into GB:CRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.