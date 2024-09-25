Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Plan

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will subsequently be cancelled. This move is part of a buyback initiative first announced on 3 July 2024 and will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 631,403,671. The transactions were executed through the company’s broker, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, and represent Cairn Homes’ ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:CRN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.