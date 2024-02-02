Caesars Entertainment Announces Successful Tender Offers Conclusion

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced the conclusion and final outcomes of tender offers by its subsidiaries, Caesars Resort Collection, LLC and CRC Finco, Inc., for the purchase of all outstanding Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, with an aggregate principal amount of $989,102,000 at 5.750%, and the company’s own offer for its $3,399,000,000 notes at 6.250%. The information provided in these announcements is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated into any of the company’s filings except as explicitly stated.

