Cadence Opportunities Fund Reports Mixed Performance and Engages in Stock Buy-Back

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) has issued an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. reported a gross performance of -1.9% in June 2025, underperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, which rose by 1.4% during the same period. Despite this, the fund showed a strong recovery in the latter half of the financial year, achieving a 9.1% increase, although it ended the year with a 7.9% gain compared to the index’s 13.2% rise. The fund’s performance was notably impacted by its exclusion of large-cap companies with low earnings growth and high PE multiples, which drove much of the index’s gains. Key contributors to the fund’s performance included Evolution Mining and Netflix, while detractors included Step One Clothing and Whitehaven Coal. The fund is trading at a 16% discount to its pre-tax NTA, prompting the company to engage in a stock buy-back program.

