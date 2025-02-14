Cadence Opportunities Fund Reports January Performance and Strategic Buy-Back

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) has shared an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund reported a gross performance of 3.1% in January, falling short of the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index’s 4.4% increase. Key contributors to the fund’s performance were Echo IQ, Evolution Mining, Meta Platforms, Netflix, West African Resources, Queensland Pacific Metals, and QBE Insurance, while the largest detractors included IperionX, Westgold Resources, and Robex Resources. Evolution Mining achieved record cash flows driven by high gold prices and a weak Australian dollar, and Meta Platforms reported strong fourth quarter results with significant net income growth. Additionally, Cadence Opportunities Fund is trading at a 13% discount to its pre-tax NTA and has initiated an on-market buy-back of shares to address this valuation gap.

More about Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 2.44%

Average Trading Volume: 13,097

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

See more insights into CDO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.