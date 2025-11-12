Cadence Opportunities Fund Outperforms with Strong October Gains

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) has shared an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. reported a positive gross performance of 3.2% in October, significantly outperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The fund’s success was driven by strong contributions from companies like Robex Resources and Clarity Pharmaceuticals, with Robex’s merger announcement and Clarity’s promising clinical trial results standing out. The fund’s dividend yield for FY 2025 was notably higher than the All Ordinaries Index, and it maintains a substantial profit reserve for future dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 20,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

