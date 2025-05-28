Cadence Opportunities Fund Discloses Full Investment Portfolio

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) has shared an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited, listed on the ASX under the code CDO, has released a comprehensive list of its long and short investments as of June 30, 2024. This announcement aligns with ASX listing rules and follows the company’s earlier disclosure of its top 20 investments in its annual report. The company notes that its investment portfolio has significantly changed since the end of June 2024, and it plans to provide further updates on its current top 20 investments in an upcoming quarterly webcast. This update is likely to impact stakeholders by providing transparency and insights into the company’s evolving investment strategy.

