Cadence Fund Publishes 2024 Governance Report

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, which is accessible via their website. The statement, approved by the board and up to date as of September 24, 2024, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, including the delineation of roles and responsibilities of the board and management.

For further insights into AU:CDO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.