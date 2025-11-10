Cadeler Secures EUR 500 Million Offshore Wind Contracts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR ( (CDLR) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Cadeler announced the signing of two significant contracts for the transportation and installation of offshore wind turbines and their foundations, valued at approximately EUR 500 million. These contracts, set to commence in 2029 and 2030, reinforce Cadeler’s position as a full-service provider in the offshore wind industry, demonstrating its strategic alignment with market demands and its capacity to handle complex projects. The agreements are contingent upon the client’s investment decision, with potential termination fees if the project does not proceed.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDLR) stock is a Buy with a $20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR stock, see the CDLR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CDLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDLR is a Outperform.

Cadeler A/S’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, supported by an attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and significant cash flow challenges could impact future growth. The company’s strategic initiatives and backlog provide a positive outlook, but caution is warranted due to liquidity concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on CDLR stock, click here.

More about Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR

Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services, focusing exclusively on the offshore wind industry with a strong emphasis on safety and environmental sustainability. The company operates the largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has been a pivotal supplier in the development of offshore wind energy for over a decade. Cadeler is committed to supporting the global energy transition towards renewable energy and is listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 73,507

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.5B

For detailed information about CDLR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue