Cadeler A/S to Announce Q3 2025 Earnings on November 20

The latest announcement is out from Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR ( (CDLR) ).

On November 10, 2025, Cadeler A/S announced its plans to release its Q3 2025 earnings on November 20, 2025. The company will host a live video webcast presentation for the investment community on the same day, featuring CEO Mikkel Gleerup and CFO Peter Brogaard Hansen. This upcoming earnings release and presentation are significant for stakeholders as they provide insights into Cadeler’s financial performance over the first nine months of 2025, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDLR) stock is a Buy with a $20.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on CDLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDLR is a Outperform.

Cadeler A/S’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, supported by an attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and significant cash flow challenges could impact future growth. The company’s strategic initiatives and backlog provide a positive outlook, but caution is warranted due to liquidity concerns.



More about Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR

Cadeler is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. The company focuses exclusively on the offshore wind industry, emphasizing safety and environmental sustainability. Cadeler operates the largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has been a key supplier in the development of offshore wind energy for over a decade. The company is committed to advancing sustainable wind farm installation and supports the global transition to renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 73,507

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.5B



